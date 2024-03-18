Insider Selling: Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) CEO Sells 48,500 Shares of Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,012,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,920,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.8 %

SHOO traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.86. 1,053,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,170. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.16. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $45.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $519.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

