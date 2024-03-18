Insider Selling: PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Insider Sells 36,019 Shares of Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Kirk sold 36,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.74), for a total transaction of £161,365.12 ($206,745.83).

PageGroup Stock Performance

PageGroup stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 445.40 ($5.71). The stock had a trading volume of 100,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,660. PageGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 360.60 ($4.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 502.50 ($6.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,390.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 453.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 439.13.

Get PageGroup alerts:

PageGroup Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 11.24 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. PageGroup’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Further Reading

