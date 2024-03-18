Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Major Shareholder Sells $200,096,680.00 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE H opened at $153.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on H

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.