Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) SVP Sells 3,545 Shares of Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Herc Trading Up 0.4 %

HRI traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.06. 107,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.97 and a 1 year high of $169.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 576.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 363.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

