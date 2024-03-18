Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,382,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $193,965.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $193,725.00.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 1.1 %

COIN traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $239.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,693,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,411,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.26 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $271.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.52.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

