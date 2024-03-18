Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Sells 15,276 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $189.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,139. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.23. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $193.03.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

