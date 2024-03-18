Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CEO Sells 15,276 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Clean Harbors Price Performance
Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $189.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,139. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.23. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $193.03.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Read More
