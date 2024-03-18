Insider Buying: Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ready Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.40. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Ready Capital by 1,028.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

