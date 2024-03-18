Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases £293.40 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Tilley bought 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 815 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £293.40 ($375.91).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Lucy Tilley acquired 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.83) per share, with a total value of £304.20 ($389.75).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 828 ($10.61) on Monday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 469.36 ($6.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 930 ($11.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 826.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 700.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £473.04 million, a PE ratio of 4,357.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

