Insider Buying: Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) CEO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Annas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $19,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 356,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,483.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Meridian Price Performance

NASDAQ MRBK traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Meridian Co. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). Meridian had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Meridian’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Meridian by 56.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Meridian by 10.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Meridian by 98.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Meridian by 98.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Meridian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Meridian from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on Meridian

About Meridian

(Get Free Report)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.