Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Buys £156.12 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Brad Greve bought 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,301 ($16.67) per share, with a total value of £156.12 ($200.03).

Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Brad Greve acquired 12 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,229 ($15.75) per share, with a total value of £147.48 ($188.96).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 1,295 ($16.59) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,212.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,158.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.66) to GBX 1,400 ($17.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.94) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.63) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($16.02) to GBX 1,450 ($18.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,314 ($16.84).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

