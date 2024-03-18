Insider Buying: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Director Acquires 90,910 Shares of Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) Director Stewart Appelrouth acquired 90,910 shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $30,000.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 239,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,122.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Up 13.6 %

AIM traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 356,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

