Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,890,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the February 14th total of 38,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 39.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 108.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $19.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

