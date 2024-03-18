Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ISV has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Information Services stock opened at C$25.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$19.22 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$460.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Information Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

