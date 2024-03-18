IN8bio’s (INAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Laidlaw began coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IN8bio
IN8bio Price Performance
Institutional Trading of IN8bio
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 77,968 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter valued at $5,216,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 78,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 36,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of IN8bio by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.
About IN8bio
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IN8bio
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.