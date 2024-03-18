IN8bio’s (INAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Laidlaw began coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

INAB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 241,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,741. The company has a market cap of $39.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.03. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 77,968 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio during the 4th quarter valued at $5,216,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IN8bio by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 78,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 36,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of IN8bio by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 151,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

