Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $125.00 at Roth Mkm

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Shares of PI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.53. 286,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,074. Impinj has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $142.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 8.73.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $32,489.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,239 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,200.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $32,489.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,200.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,072 shares of company stock worth $10,864,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Impinj by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,197,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,888,000 after purchasing an additional 248,786 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Impinj by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

