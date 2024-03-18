Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.
Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %
IMPPP traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865. Imperial Petroleum has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61.
About Imperial Petroleum
