ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.40. 134,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,161. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.04.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 60.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. Equities research analysts predict that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.