ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Friday.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Performance
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative net margin of 60.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. Equities research analysts predict that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.
