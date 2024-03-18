Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMCR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of IMCR stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.80. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Immunocore by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

