Immuneering’s (IMRX) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IMRX. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Immuneering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMRX opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.75. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Immuneering will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 76.2% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,204,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after buying an additional 1,818,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immuneering by 80.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,465 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 16.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 577,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 158.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 498,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 1,765.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 462,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 currently in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

