Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CFO Michael M. Larsen Sells 37,167 Shares

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ITW traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $264.86. The company had a trading volume of 969,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,228. The stock has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $269.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,469,000 after buying an additional 119,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.