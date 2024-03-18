Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in February

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 14th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Hypera Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HYPMY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. Hypera has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
About Hypera
