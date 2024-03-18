Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in February

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 14th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hypera Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HYPMY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. Hypera has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

