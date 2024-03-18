Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Short Interest Update

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,898,800 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 14th total of 6,388,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.9 days.
Hydro One Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Hydro One stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $30.27. 184,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,931. Hydro One has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03.
About Hydro One
