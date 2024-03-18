Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Truist Financial

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $143.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

H has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.87.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.12. 494,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,443,525 shares of company stock worth $223,090,255. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.