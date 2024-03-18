HUYA (HUYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect HUYA to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HUYA Trading Down 1.8 %

HUYA stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.56. HUYA has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Get HUYA alerts:

Institutional Trading of HUYA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,652,000 after purchasing an additional 418,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,923,000 after buying an additional 1,220,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HUYA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,754 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HUYA by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 938,335 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.