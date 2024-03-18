Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Update

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 7,730,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hut 8 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HUT stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $335.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.86. Hut 8 has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Hut 8 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 327.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 127.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,473,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hut 8 by 15.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 297,552 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Hut 8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

