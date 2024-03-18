Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,090,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 43,400,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.73. 741,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,357,351. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,558,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,313,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,576,000 after purchasing an additional 310,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

