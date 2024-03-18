Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $13.77 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. Horizen has a total market cap of $203.64 million and $15.54 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $13.77 or 0.00020607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00069254 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00041160 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,786,162 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

