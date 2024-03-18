Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Loop Capital from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

HNST has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,413. The stock has a market cap of $395.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.75. Honest has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

In other news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 965,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,837,296.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $63,714.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,389,820.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,295 shares of company stock valued at $371,048 over the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Honest by 159.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 0.5% during the second quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC now owns 10,474,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the third quarter worth about $110,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 34.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,746,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 711,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honest by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 409,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 157,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

