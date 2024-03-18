Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the February 14th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,902,000 after buying an additional 258,160 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Honda Motor by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,410,000 after buying an additional 573,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honda Motor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,076,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,509,000 after buying an additional 141,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,179,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 184,310 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $36.82.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

