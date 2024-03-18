HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $14.76 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $278.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $45.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 404.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,412 shares during the period. Terrapin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth $1,926,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 214,850 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth $1,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

