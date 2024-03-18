holoride 24 Hour Volume Reaches $168,027.79 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, holoride has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $15.51 million and approximately $168,027.79 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.02 or 0.05245146 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00091727 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003780 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0202023 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $133,572.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.