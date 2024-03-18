Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Up 14.9% in February

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the February 14th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT opened at $202.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $209.71.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

