Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $17.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 4.6 %

HPE stock opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.