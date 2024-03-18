Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.85.

HES stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $150.20. 2,559,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,867,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hess has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 2,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $375,173.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,443,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,877 shares of company stock worth $20,707,982. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hess by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after buying an additional 889,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,832,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,588,956,000 after buying an additional 322,773 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,191,928,000 after buying an additional 303,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,091,000 after buying an additional 113,189 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,752,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

