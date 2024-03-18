Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.26 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $155.53 million and approximately $52,573.66 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00006311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005581 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00025772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00015326 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001600 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,977.51 or 1.00185656 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010348 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00144930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.2679359 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $81,867.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

