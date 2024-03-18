Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Short Interest Update

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 572,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 613,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after buying an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFWA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

