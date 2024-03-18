Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $497.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

