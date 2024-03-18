Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,263 shares during the period. Hercules Capital comprises about 3.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 1.71% of Hercules Capital worth $43,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. 1,191,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,822. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

