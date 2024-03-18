Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $14.93 Million Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,282,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 163,902 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III comprises 0.9% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 26,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 0.5 %

MYI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 52,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,910. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.