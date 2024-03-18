Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.52

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the information services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

MOMO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.83. 3,523,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,189. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.70. Hello Group has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.28 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hello Group by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hello Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

