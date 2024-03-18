Hedges Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hedges Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,900 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $28.01. 6,786,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,582,608. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

