Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hedges Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.
3M Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.80. 5,535,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,050,798. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.82%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Read More
