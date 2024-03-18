Hedges Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EUFN. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 408.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,720.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

EUFN stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $22.15. 602,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,079. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

