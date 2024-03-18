Hedges Asset Management LLC Invests $706,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,051,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in FMC by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in FMC by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 835,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,978,000 after purchasing an additional 532,158 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,212,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $125.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

