Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Hedges Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KWEB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 208.5% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,095,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,943 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,022,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,306,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.53. 13,135,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,155,629. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $32.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

