Hedges Asset Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hedges Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.4% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,661 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,006. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

