Hedges Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in General Motors by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in General Motors by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,112,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,940,125. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

