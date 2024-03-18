Hedges Asset Management LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,053,000 after acquiring an additional 417,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.6 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,728,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,473,817. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

