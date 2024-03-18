Hedges Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,815 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts makes up 1.7% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $398,186.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.12. The company had a trading volume of 802,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,192. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $117.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.65.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

