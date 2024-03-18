Hedges Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Shares of LAC stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.73. 7,271,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,181. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Lithium Americas Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

